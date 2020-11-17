UVA police searching for missing senior

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Police are asking for the community’s help with locating 71-year-old Tommy Lee Bradley.
Bradley was last seen leaving the University of Virginia Medical Center around 2:30 p.m. Monday, November 16. He reportedly suffers from a cognitive impairment and authorities say his disappearance poses a creditable threat to his health and safety.
Bradley is described as a white man, 5′11″ tall, 220 lbs., with blue eyes, and grey hair. He was last seen wearing a neon green T-shirt, blue jeans, gray sneakers, and a black hoodie with “S & P Logging” on it.
Anyone with information is asked to call the University of Virginia Police Department at (434) 924-7166.
