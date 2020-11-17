UVA police searching for missing senior

UVA police searching for missing senior
Tommy Lee Bradley. Photo provided by the Virginia State Police (Source: WVIR)
By NBC29 Newsroom | November 17, 2020 at 8:42 AM EST - Updated November 17 at 12:00 PM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Police are asking for the community’s help with locating 71-year-old Tommy Lee Bradley.

Bradley was last seen leaving the University of Virginia Medical Center around 2:30 p.m. Monday, November 16. He reportedly suffers from a cognitive impairment and authorities say his disappearance poses a creditable threat to his health and safety.

Tommy Lee Bradley. Photo provided by the Virginia State Police
Tommy Lee Bradley. Photo provided by the Virginia State Police (Source: VSP)

Bradley is described as a white man, 5′11″ tall, 220 lbs., with blue eyes, and grey hair. He was last seen wearing a neon green T-shirt, blue jeans, gray sneakers, and a black hoodie with “S & P Logging” on it.

Anyone with information is asked to call the University of Virginia Police Department at (434) 924-7166.

Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.