November CHILLS

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Gusty northwest winds continue to usher in a November Chill. This chill will take us through the mid-week, before temperatures start to warm again. High pressure will keep us dry this week and the forecast is mainly one of temperature fluctuations. Tonight and Wednesday night, lows will fall well into the cold 20s. Daytime highs in the 40s Wednesday and more seasonable 50s Thursday. As we move into the late week, the wind flow shifts to the southwest and a change in the jet stream will make for the return of milder temperatures. Some locations may reach 70 by this weekend. Currently, dry weather is expected through the upcoming weekend. The next chance of rain could hold off until the middle of next week.