November CHILLS

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Gusty northwest winds continue to usher in a November Chill. This chill will take us through the mid-week, before temperatures start to warm again. High pressure will keep us dry this week and the forecast is mainly one of temperature fluctuations. Tonight and Wednesday night, lows will fall well into the cold 20s. Daytime highs in the 40s Wednesday and more seasonable 50s Thursday. As we move into the late week, the wind flow shifts to the southwest and a change in the jet stream will make for the return of milder temperatures. Some locations may reach 70 by this weekend. Currently, dry weather is expected through the upcoming weekend. The next chance of rain could hold off until the middle of next week.
Tonight:Mostly clear, brisk and colder. Lows mid to upper 20s.
Wednesday: Sunny and cool. Highs in the 40s to near 50. Lows in the cold 20s.
Thursday: Sunny and cool. Highs mid 50s. Lows mid 30s.
Friday: Mostly sunny and milder. Highs mid to upper 60s. Lows upper 30s.
Saturday: Mostly sunny and mild. Highs upper 60s. Lows upper 30s to around 40.
Sunday: Mostly sunny and mild. Highs upper 60s. Lows upper 30s to around 40.
Monday: Partly sunny. Highs mid to upper 60s. Lows upper 40s.
Tuesday: Sun and clouds. Highs mid to upper 50s.
