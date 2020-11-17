New restaurant heading into The Draftsman in Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A new restaurant will be calling Charlottesville home in 2021.
The Ridley will be taking over for Renewal Bar and Grill occupying the bottom floor of the Draftsman Hotel.
The restaurant’s name pays homage to the first African-American student to graduate from the University of Virginia.
“I think the cause is actually greater than what we’re presenting to the community, and that’s being able to pay homage to Dr. Ridley, the first African-American graduate of a southern white university. So we’re very excited to partner with that foundation,” Ron Jordan with Jordan Hospitality Group said.
The Ridley is set to open January 1, 2021. It will donate some of its profits to the Walter N. Ridley Scholarship fund at UVA.
