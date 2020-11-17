Ivy MUC offering free mulch from Nov. 18 to Dec. 5

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Ivy Material Utilization Center will soon be offering free mulch for a couple weeks.
In honor of American Recycles Day, which was celebrated on November 15, the Rivanna Solid Waste Authority is offering free double-ground mulch to customers of the Ivy MUC. The mulch giveaway is set to run from November 18 to December 5. Each customer will receive up to one ton for free.
“We want to introduce people to our new Convenience Center, also to our mulch products in case they haven’t used them before. We’d like to give them a chance to take a look at it at low risk,” RSWA Director of Solid Waste Phillip McKalips said.
The mulch is made with vegetative tree waste brought to the Ivy MUC.
The Ivy Material Utilization Center is planning to start grinding twice a year to produce a better-quality mulch throughout the year.
