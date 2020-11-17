Federal funding to fight opioid epidemic closer to reality

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - More federal funding to fight the opioid epidemic, championed by 5th District congressman Denver Riggleman, is another step closer to reality.
The House of Representatives passed the State Opioid Grant Authorization Act of 2020 Tuesday, according to a release from Riggleman’s office.
The bill aims to provide money for state opioid response grants over the next five years.
It still needs to pass the Senate before the bill can make its way to the President’s desk.
