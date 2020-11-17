Dr. Anthony Fauci to speak on UVA’s Medical Center Hour Wednesday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Medical Center Hour at the University of Virginia hosts a high profile guest Wednesday. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading coronavirus expert, will speak to experts and others virtually at noon.
He will cover the latest developments related to COVID-19, including medical treatments and vaccine research.
“We are really excited to be able to do this," Director of UVA’s Medical Center Hour Marcia Day Childress said. “We issued the invitation this past August, and we’re really over the moon about his acceptance.”
If you want to tune in to Dr. Fauci’s Zoom Presentation, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86828545236 and use passcode 439854. The presentation has a capacity of 1,000 guests.
“He is well informed scientifically, but he’s also caring about what’s happening in terms of research protocols, in terms of determining safety and efficacy of some of the treatments, and now the vaccines," Childress added. “So he’s looking out for us in a lot of ways."
A recording of Fauci’s presentation will also be posted within four days to the Medical Center Hour’s YouTube channel.
