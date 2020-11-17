Below Freezing Overnight

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Blustery northwest winds will usher in colder temperatures through Thursday morning. It’s a quiet weather pattern with dry conditions through at least next Monday. Temperatures will warm back up to above average levels Friday and this weekend. Some areas reaching 70 degrees during the afternoon.
The next rain risk looks to hold off until sometime later next Tuesday into Wednesday.
Tuesday: Cooler and blustery with highs in the upper 40s for the Shenandoah Valley and low to mid 50s across central Virginia. Sun, a few clouds. Northwest winds at 10 to 35 mph.
Tuesday night: Brisk, colder and clear. Lows 25 to 30 degrees.
Wednesday: Sunshine and cool with less wind. Highs 45 to 50 degrees. Lows in the frosty 20s.
Thursday: Sunshiny with highs in the seasonable upper 50s. Lows mid 30s.
Friday, Saturday, Sunday: Mostly sunny. Milder days and cool nights. Highs in the 60s. Lows in the 30s and 40s.
Monday: Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
