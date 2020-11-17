Albemarle county schools hold public forum on strategic plan

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The future of the Albemarle County Public School system was the topic of a virtual community forum Tuesday night.
The non-profit group Battelle for Kids has been tasked with creating Albemarle’s “Portrait of a Graduate”. The goal is to better prepare students with the skills and attributes they’ll need for a successful future. Some of the skills identified by the group include critical thinking and creativity.
Some community members expressed concerns about whether or not there was enough focus on equity.
“I’m just curious as far as students that were included, are these students that are maybe falling through the cracks? Because I’d be interested to hear feedback from students who maybe aren’t really succeeding,” Karina A. Monroy, a community member at the forum, said.
“When we asked principals to recommend students for us, we asked them just that,” Dr. Patrick McLaughlin, ACPS Chief of Strategic Planning, said in response. “We said ‘change doesn’t often come from people who the system is working well for.’”
This was the first of two community forums about the Portrait of a Graduate scheduled this week. The next one is set for Thursday from 6-8 p.m.
