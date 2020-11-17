Additional cases of COVID-19 reported at MRRJ

STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) - Middle River Regional Jail (MRRJ) now says a total of nine officers and one nurse have tested positive for the coronavirus and are self-isolating at home. Additional staff members are also self-isolating as they await their test results.
MRRJ announced Tuesday, November 17, that it was notified this past weekend that a number of officers from evening shifts had either tested positive for COVID-19 or were self-quarantining pending test results. Since then, at least one officer from a day shift has tested positive, as well as a part-time nurse that had worked on September 15.
MRRJ Superintendent Newton has reportedly directed the following changes in operations:
- Cancel all family visitation
- Cancel all inmate programs
- Limit inmate movement to absolute minimum
- Open recreation yard as housing unit to create additional flexibility in isolating new inmates
- Only emergency medical appointments outside MRRJ (all scheduled appointments re-scheduled)
- Coordinated with Rockingham/Harrisonburg Sheriff’s Office to stop transfer of inmates for at least the next 14 days.
- Coordinated with court to delay scheduled self-reporting inmates, where possible, for at least the next 30-days.
MRRJ says it has been advised by Central Shenandoah Health District Health Director Dr. Kornegay to keep new inmates separate from the general population until the jail has a clearer picture of how wide-spread the staff positive test rate is moving forward.
Middle River Regional Jail says it will revisit these operational changes in 30 day.
