UVA’s Noah Taylor & Lavel Davis Jr. earn ACC honors

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After its 31-17 victory against Louisville this past weekend, the Virginia football team had two players honored by the ACC on Monday, as Noah Taylor and Lavel Davis Junior both earned Player of the Week honors.
Taylor is the ACC Linebacker of the Week for the first time in his career.
The junior returned an interception 85-yards for a touchdown against Louisville on Saturday night, which is the longest Pick Six by a linebacker in the history of the program.
Freshman Lavel Davis is the Rookie of the Week for the second time this season.
The wide receiver had four catches for 74 yards and a touchdown against the Cardinals.
All four of his receptions resulted in a first down.
