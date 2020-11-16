UVA infectious disease doctor says newest COVID-19 vaccine trial results are reassuring

The trial reportedly included 30,000 participants, with half being injected Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine. The other 15,000 participants were given a placebo. Only five people who received the actual vaccine caught the virus and none of them were severely ill.
Moderna is reporting that its vaccine is 94.5% effective.
William Petri, an infectious disease doctor at the University of Virginia, says this is the news people needed as cases continue to spike across the country.
“I think what’s very reassuring is that we’ve had two separate trials showing how safe the vaccine is. There have been no serious adverse events from either of these two vaccines,” Petri said.
Petri also says having minor side effects from two vaccines is exciting news.
“The wonderful thing right now is that the only problem with these vaccines is your arm gets sore after you get the shot, or you have a little bit of aches and fatigue or something the day surrounding vaccination. Same thing we’ve seen with every vaccine,” he said.
