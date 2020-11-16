UCW at UVA sends out survey to hospital workers

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The United Campus Workers at the University of Virginia have a new survey out for employees at the University of Virginia Medical Center.
The workplace fairness survey will keep responses anonymous and aims to help start discussion over common problems workers at the hospital are facing.
Ida Hoequist with the UCW says this a great way for workers to start addressing concerns.
“Our survey is of hospital workers, for hospital workers, by hospital workers, and it’s a vehicle for workers themselves to get their own power back to make their own decisions about their own workplace,” Hoequist said.
The survey was sent out to over five thousand hospital employees.
