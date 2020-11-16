Researcher named 2020 “Wunderkind” for research done at UVA

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A biomedical engineer is being honored as a rising star in science for work she did while studying for her doctorate at UVA.
Natasha Sheybani was named by STAT as one of its 2020 “Wunderkinds” for her doctoral research on focused ultrasound and cancer immunology. Sheybani pioneered research into using ultrasound technology to treat solid tumors, specifically in the brain and in breast cancer cases.
“What I was trying to understand is whether we can use these sound waves to actually stimulate the immune system,” Sheybani explained. "The cells that surveil our body have actually been shown to fight off cancer cells when those cancer cells are unmasked to the immune system.”
UVA is now looking to advance her research into a clinical trial. Sheybani is now at Stanford for a Post-doctoral fellowship.
