NCAA to hold March Madness at one location

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The NCAA has announced it will hold the entire men’s basketball tournament in one location this year.
Indianapolis is the early favorite, as the city was already scheduled to host the Final Four on April 3 & 5.
When Virginia won the National Championship in 2019, the Cavaliers played in Columbia, SC, Louisville, KY, and Minneapolis, MN.
In the plan proposed for 2020-21, all 68 teams would converge on one spot.
It would be a controlled environment, similar to the NBA Bubble, and any team that made a deep run in the tournament, would be there for a month.
Fan attendance was not specifically mentioned in the statement from the NCAA; however, it is unlikely to be allowed, as the radical format is designed to keep the players as isolated as possible.
March Madness was canceled last spring, as it coincided with the start of the pandemic.
The cancellation cost the NCAA $375 million.
UVA is ranked #4 in the nation in the Preseason AP Top 25.
The 'Hoos are scheduled to tip-off the season against Maine on November 25th in Connecticut.
