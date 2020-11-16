Musical performances being recorded for Grand Illumination Holiday Concert

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Recording is underway at the Paramount Theater for the musical acts taking part in the Charlottesville Grand Illumination Holiday Concert program.
There will be close to 20 musical acts - ranging from instrumental to chorus to full bands - all playing holiday and inspirational music for the event. The program will be presented on CW/NBC29 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. December 4.
“This concert is going to be jam-packed full of local and regional artists. One of whom will be Resound, who went all the way to the quarter finals of America’s Got Talent this year,” Charlottesville Communications Deputy Director Joe Rice.
Rice says the Grand Illumination is a long-standing tradition with the city, and he is really excited to still bring this event to the community.
