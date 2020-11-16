Mendenhall proud of Cavaliers’ COVID-19 protocols

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The UVA football team will play its first, and only, non-conference game of the regular season this weekend, as the Cavaliers host Abilene Christian.
The Wildcats were added to the schedule just a few days before the start of the regular season, after VMI had to back out, when the Southern Conference canceled its season.
Abilene Christian has had two games postponed due to COVID-19 testing this year.
The first was in October, due to an outbreak in their program.
The second was last week, when their opponent was unable to play.
Virginia head coach Bronco Mendenhall says he’s proud of what his team has been able to accomplish this year.
“To this point, if a game isn’t to be played, it’s not because of us," says Mendenhall. "Our numbers are very low. Our protocols are really strong, and our team is safe. And they have been, up to now, from the very, very beginning, and that had to be in place morally for me to even make sense of attempting what we’re doing.”
Virginia and Abeline Christian are scheduled to kickoff on Saturday at four o’clock.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.