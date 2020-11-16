Louisa County Supervisors approve funding for new EMS station

LOUISA, Va. (WVIR) - The Louisa County Board of Supervisors Monday night unanimously approved funding for a new EMS station near Lake Anna.
Community members helped raise over $100,000 for Louisa Fire and EMS toward the new station.
The vote to approve appropriation of the funding was part of Louisa Supervisors' consent agenda Monday.
Those who live in the area say they are excited about the new facility.
“With increasing amount of visitors at Lake Anna every year and an increasing amount of full-time residents, I think it is a much-needed asset to the area,” W.A. Dickinson, a business owner in Lake Anna, told Louisa supervisors. “And I can’t express to you how many occasions I’ve had of people coming to the store looking for such a facility because they’re just there for the weekend or the day and there’s no such facility close by.”
Louisa Supervisors also got an update from the Blue Ridge Health District on the county’s COVID-19 numbers. They say although the number of cases in the county are relatively low, anyone experiencing symptoms should get tested.
Several free testing events are scheduled for this week, including one in Louisa on Thursday from 5-7 p.m. at Louisa Presbyterian Church. More information and details about other free testing events can be found on the health district’s web site.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.