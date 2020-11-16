Kroger hiring for seasonal job positions

By Adrianna Hargrove | November 16, 2020 at 12:40 PM EST - Updated November 16 at 3:41 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Kroger Mid-Atlantic announced it is hiring to support seasonal holiday business at its Virginia stores and across e-commerce channels. Across the state, there are nearly 400 open positions.

Kroger has hired almost 11,000 associates in its Mid-Atlantic division, many from the hardest-hit sectors during the pandemic such as restaurants, hotels and foodservice distributors.

In addition to competitive pay and benefits, including health care, retirement planning, tuition reimbursement and DailyPay (on-demand pay), Kroger Mid-Atlantic offers flexible work schedules, stable job opportunities and discounts on Our Brands products.

Roles are available for seasonal support as well as non-seasonal needs.

