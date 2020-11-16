Kindness Cafe hosting donation drive for The Haven until Dec. 1

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - If you are looking to give back this holiday season, one Charlottesville business has a great way to get in the spirit.
Kindness Cafe and Play in the Brooks Family YMCA is hosting a donation drive for The Haven. It is looking for new items like snacks, travel-sized toiletries, socks, wet wipes, and hand sanitizer to give to the homeless. To see a full list of items needed, click here.
All donations must be brand new.
Kindness Cafe and Play has a donation box on-site, or you can donate virtually through The Haven’s Amazon wish list. Everyone who contributes will be entered to win a free sweatshirt from the café. Ten winners will be selected.
The drive will last until December 1.
To make a donation to The Haven, click here.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.