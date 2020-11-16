Chilly Autumn Days Ahead

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Chillier Autumn days ahead through the mid-week. A quick moving weather disturbance will pass to our north and push a dry, cold front across the region Tuesday morning. This will bring much cooler temperatures and kick up a gusty northwest wind during the day. Some wind gusts 20-30 mph.
High pressure will keep us dry this week and the forecast is mainly one of temperature fluctuations. Tuesday and Wednesday night lows will fall well in the cold 20s. Daytime highs in the 40s and 50s. As we move into the late week, the wind flow shifts to the southwest and a change in the jet stream will make for the return of milder temperatures. Currently, dry weather is expected through the upcoming weekend.
Tonight: Mainly clear and cold. Lows in the 30s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, windy and cooler. Highs in the 50s for central Virginia. Upper 40s in the afternoon for the Shenandoah Valley. Lows in the colder 20s.
Wednesday: Sunny and cool. Highs upper 40s to near 50. Lows in the cold 20s.
Thursday: Sunny and cool. Highs mid 50s. Lows mid 30s.
Friday: Mostly sunny and milder. Highs mid to upper 60s. Lows upper 30s.
Saturday: Mostly sunny and mild. Highs upper 60s. Lows upper 30s to around 40.
Sunday: Mostly sunny and mild. Highs upper 60s. Lows upper 30s to around 40.
Monday: Partly sunny. Highs mid 60s.
