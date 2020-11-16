Charlottesville City Council briefed on 5th street, budget, more

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville City Council met on Monday evening to go over a number of issues impacting the community, from funding to traffic safety.
It started by hearing about efforts to reduce food inequity throughout the city.
Bringing healthy meals to the community has been an effort long before the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We have to be able to respond in emergencies, but really it shouldn’t distract against those long-term efforts that we’re building in with the city comprehensive plan, the strategic plan we’re trying to do,” said Cultivate Charlottesville’s Shantell Bingham.
When the effort started in 2018, about 1-in-6 people in Charlottesville was food insecure. Getting that down, which hasn’t happened in part because of the pandemic, will take a whole team effort.
“That includes restaurants, people that are in the restaurant industry, it includes grocery retailers, it includes farmers markets,” Bingham said.
The city also reviewed its budget, which is now about $5 million smaller than earlier projections.
“Council and the community are going to need to take a brutality honest look at the trade-offs this budget cycle,” City Councilor Michael Payne said. "I think it’s very conceivable that we’ll look at the kind of budget impact that will impact vital programs and core functionalities within the city.”
One of the most talked-about reports the council received was about traffic safety, particularly on the 5th Street Corridor.
“Make no mistake, it is unacceptable. Imagine if a water pipe or some other piece of infrastructure took half-a-dozen lives each year,” said Peter Krebs, who was a public commenter at the meeting.
Since 2016 there have been five fatal crashes on 5th Street. Three of those have come since July, but none was attributed to road design.
“We do recommend reducing the speed limit from 45 to 40,” said City Traffic Engineer Brennen Duncan. "Again, this wasn’t necessarily because people were breaking the speed limit, but nearly a third of the accidents in the corridor are rear-end collisions.”
Other immediate solutions proposed include installing flashing signal-ahead signs and changing the left green with a flashing yellow arrow. The mid-length solutions mentioned include lighting additions and a new roundabout.
