Building Bridges for the Greater Good hosts community event moving toward healing and unity

SHENANDOAH VALLEY, Va. (WVIR) - After an especially difficult election showing Americans are deeply divided, an organization in the Shenandoah Valley responded with a virtual event Monday night aimed at community healing.
Building Bridges for the Greater Good is a non-partisan organization working to dismantle racism while fostering peace and healing in the community.
A couple of dozen community members participated in the virtual event ‘Moving Forward Together with Love, Hope, and Peace’. People shared prayer, poetry, music, and scripture. They also shared words, including those by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. about developing and maintaining the capacity to forgive, and loving your enemies when they may be impossible to like.
“We would really like to just take a moment and say ‘breathe’,” said Pastor Elaine Rose, Board President of Building Bridges for the Greater Good. “We recognize you. We know that you’re hurting. We hurt for you. We wanna pray for each other. We want to know that despite our political differences we still have love for you and respect for you and we just want to start the healing process.”
Rose says it’s up to the people of the nation to put the country back together. “How do I as a person take part in spiritual unity to put our country back together? And, to heal what is fractured needs to begin in the church.”
Rose says people don’t have to agree with each other, but they need to be able to recognize other people’s pain and have empathy. She says she expects Building Bridges to host more meetings in the future that would allow people to talk and share their pain.
