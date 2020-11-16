Brisk Breeze

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A brisk west breeze on this Monday. Seasonable temperature this afternoon with sunshine. Tracking a weak weather disturbance moving quickly southeast from the Mid-West. It will pass over our region late tonight into Tuesday morning. Bringing cooler temperatures and a gusty northwest breeze.
Temperatures a little below average for mid-November through Thursday.
The wind flow will turn more to the southwest Friday and this weekend. Allowing for a milder weather pattern. The pattern will also be dry through at least the weekend.
Monday: Mostly sunny and breezy. High temperatures of 55 to 60 degrees.
Monday night: Mainly clear and brisk. Lows upper 30s to lower 40s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, few clouds and blustery. Highs in the cooler 50s for central Virginia. Upper 40s in the afternoon for the Shenandoah Valley. Lows in the colder 20s.
Wednesday: Cool sunshine. Highs near 50 degrees. Lows in the frosty 20s.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs mid 50s. Lows mid 30s.
Friday, Saturday, Sunday: Mostly sunny during the day and clear at night. Highs in the 60s. Lows 30s to lower 40s.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.