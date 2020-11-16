BRAFB prescribing healthy foods to UVA Kidney Center patients

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Diet is crucial when it comes to fighting kidney disease, and now the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank (BRAFB) is helping patients at the University of Virginia Kidney Center by prescribing them healthy foods.
“They’re here three times a week, sitting in the chair for four hours of that time, but maybe an hour to two hours of transportation because many of them require family or require some sort of transportation to get here,” Elaine McCall, dietician at the UVA Kidney Center, said.
McCall says going through dialysis can be an exhausting journey: “It’s a tough disease. It’s also a disease where it may require you - because you’re so tired - that you have to quit your job,” she said.
That’s why getting nutritious foods into the hands of her patients is critical, and the BRAFB is lessening the burden.
“We’re providing nutritious food via our Food Pharmacy Program. We’re providing medically-tailored food that meets the needs of the patient and prescribed to them by the doctor,” BRAFB Program Manager Maria Bowman said.
BRAFB partnered with the UVA Kidney Center back in March to give each patient 20 pounds of food, specific for their needs.
“We see this Food Pharmacy Program as an opportunity to really expand our mission beyond the food-pantry setting into the places where people are spending their time and partnering with healthcare settings,” Bowman said.
Bowman says the initiative has been two years in the making.
“It’s putting food right there on-site at the hospital or clinic for patients to access,” Bowman.
McCall says anyone who wants a bag of food gets one.
“It would be great to see if this sort of moved the dial on their outcomes, they’re outcomes meaning that they’re feeling better and it has increased their protein levels,” McCall said.
The Blue Ridge Area Food Bank is hoping to help as many food insecure patients as possible, that’s why it is trying to expand the program to more hospital networks.
