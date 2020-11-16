Albemarle County advises against taking leaves to the landfill

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After all the heavy rain knocked down lots of leaves, Albemarle County is encouraging people to avoid throwing them away and compost them instead.
According to the county, leaves and other lawn clippings made up more than six percent of all trash taken to landfills last year.
Albemarle County is suggesting people to mow over them as an alternative.
“Simply mow your lawn even if it doesn’t need mowing because that’ll just grind up the leaves into little pieces which can then fertilize your lawn and allow your lawn to hold more water when it rains,” Albemarle County Chief of Environmental Services Greg Harper said.
Experts also say when leaves go to the landfill, they can create methane gas, which in large amounts, is bad for the environment.
