A Wet and Windy Sunday Ahead

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After bizarre November heat, lots of rain, and even some flooding, we are finally getting back to some seasonable weather and typical fall temperatures for your work week. But first, we have to suffer through a wet and windy Sunday.
Some scattered showers and windy conditions will develop today as a strong cold front approaches and moves across the region. Temperatures will top out in the 60s, ahead of the front, along with some showers. There will be some spotty rain before noon, but the heaviest showers will arrive in the late afternoon. Winds will pick up both ahead and behind the front. Some gusts over 20-30 mph expected.
For Sunday night, rain showers and clouds clear out quickly. Expect clear skies Sunday overnight with winds calming down slightly. Winds will be sustained out of the west at 10 to 20 mph.
A more typical mid-November temperature pattern for next week is expected. Highs in the 50s by day and 30s at night, along with dry conditions.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, Some showers mostly in the afternoon and turning windy. Highs lower to mid 60s. Lows upper 30s.
Monday: Mostly sunny, windy and cool. Highs upper 50s. Lows mid 30s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, breezy and cooler. Highs low 50s . Lows low 30s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, cool. Highs low 50s. Lows upper 20s to low 30s.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Lows upper 20s to low 30s.
Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs mid 60s. Lows mid 30s.
Saturday: Partly Sunny. High upper 60s. Lows upper 30s.
