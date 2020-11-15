Lousia County Middle School custodian in the running for national R.I.S.E. award

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A custodian at Louisa County Middle School is in the running for a national educational award.
Sharon Houchens is in the running to receive the U.S. Department of Education’s first-ever Recognizing Inspirational School Employees, or R.I.S.E., Award. Houchens has worked for Louisa County Public Schools for almost 20 years and is known for her bright spirit and hard work.
Houchens was diagnosed with cancer about a year ago, yet her fellow staff and students say she shows up to work with a positive attitude every day, wearing her school spirit attire and a smile.
“This school and these kids and the staff here, they’re my life. Without them, where will I be? I was thinking cancer would be a death sentence, but it’s not. I have a lot of life left in me, and I’m going to continue to let it shine,” Houchens said.
Houchens is one of two nominees in the running to represent the commonwealth. A national winner will be announced in the spring.
