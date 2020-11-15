Hokies looking to rebound after back-to-back emotional losses

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia Tech was unable to hold off Miami on Saturday, as the 9th-ranked Hurricanes rallied for a 25-24 victory in Blacksburg.
Hokies' head coach Justin Fuente says getting back on the field after the last-second loss against Liberty wasn’t easy.
“It was not a one day healing process, I can tell you that much," says Fuente. "It was a process through the week. But while we were trying to fill our emotional cup back up, to get ready to play Miami, our kids did a really good job with their work.”
Senior defensive lineman Jarrod Hewitt says, “Nobody likes losing here. Everyone is pretty upset. You don’t just get over it in an hour, and you forget about it. These kinds of things hurt a little bit.”
Virginia Tech led for most of the game against Miami, and the defense held the Hurricanes below their season averages in both points and total offense.
Fuente says, “I was pleased with the way we played defense the entire game. That is an explosive, dangerous unit. We threw the kitchen sink at them, and our guys executed pretty well.”
“They have as many skill guys as anybody in this league," says Hewitt. "When they get going fast, they can be tough at times. Being in the right gap. Getting the call, and executing your assignment.”
After back-to-back emotional losses, the Hokies will have to go on the road to face Pitt next week.
Hewitt says, “We’re going to have to have the right mindset. We’re going to have to be ready to play again. Fill up the tank, and be ready to empty it next Saturday.”
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.