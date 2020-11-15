Happi Result: UVA beats Wake 2-0 in ACC Soccer Quarterfinals

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Cabrel Happi Kamseu scored two goals, and the Virginia men’s soccer team defeated Wake Forest 2-0 in the ACC Tournament quarterfinals on Sunday in Winston-Salem, NC.
The junior forward got the Cavaliers on the board with a contested header in the 31st minute, and added an insurance goal in the 52nd minute.
His second goal came off a stolen pass deep in the Demon Deacons' end, which Kamseu quickly chipped over the goalkeeper’s head, and into the net.
He is the first UVA player to score multiple goals this season, as the Wahoos' seven previous goals were scored by seven different players.
Colin Shutler made two saves in net to earn the shutout for the Cavaliers.
Virginia will take on Clemson in the tournament quarterfinals on Wednesday.
