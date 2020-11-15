CVille Craft Aid working with UVA Children’s Hospital this holiday season

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - This holiday season, one sewing group is doing its part to spread love and joy to children and their families going through tough times.
Co-founder of Cville Craft Aid Jen Koym knows how it feels to spend time in the hospital with a loved one.
“It’s really hard to be in the hospital over the holidays,” Koym said. “I mean it’s hard to be in the hospital anyway, but especially over the holidays. You just feel kind of alone and isolated and it’s very stressful when your child is sick."
Back in March, Koym helped create the volunteer organization that was sewing masks for those in need. After making over 24,000 masks they’re now using those same needles and threads to sew items for patients and families in the UVA Children’s Hospital.
“Receiving something like this is just so nice," she said. "It just lets you know that someone’s thinking about you, someone’s hoping that your child is going to be okay it really just makes all the difference in the world to just feel a little bit of love during a really difficult time.”
For the next few weeks, volunteers will be at Charlottesville High School collecting the hand sewn items.
“I mean we literally started with maybe ten people, and we were just switching things on porches and, like I said, we’re up to a big 750 group of members in our Facebook group, and 150 people who volunteer regularly,” Karen Columb explained.
Many of the volunteers are taking time out of their busy holiday schedules to show those on the receiving end of these gifts that there’s people who want to help.
“You’re not alone, you’re loved and have a support network,” Jen Skipper said. “Maybe not a close family, or friend, but it just means that others are thinking about you.”
The organization is always looking for donations as well as volunteers. To find out more about how you can get involved click here.
