Charlottesville Police arrest suspect in shooting homicide

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Police Department has arrested a suspect after a shooting left one man dead.
Police responded to reports of a gunshot in the 800 block of Orangedale Avenue on November 14. When they arrived, they found the victim on the ground with a gunshot wound, and provided CPR until medical assistance arrived. The victim, 41-year-old Tiewan Levert Benson, was transported to UVA Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
After broadcasting a suspect description, an officer spotted a man matching the description near the scene. 44-year-old Bryan Garick Hatcher of Albemarle County was arrested and charged with second degree murder.
Suspect Arrested Following Homicide on Orangedale Avenue --- 11/15/20
On November 14, 2020, at approximately 2111 hours, Charlottesville Police Officers responded to the 800 block of Orangedale Avenue for the report of a single gunshot heard in the area. When they arrived, officers located a male laying on the ground with an apparent gunshot wound. Officers performed CPR until rescue personnel arrived.
The victim, Tiewan Levert Benston, a 41-year-old resident of Charlottesville, was transported to UVA Hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later. The Charlottesville Police Department would like to extend condolences to the family and friends of Tiewan Benston.
A suspect description was broadcast to other officers in the area. An officer spotted the suspect a short distance from the scene and he was arrested. Bryan Garick Hatcher, a 44-year-old resident of Albemarle County is charged with the following:
- 2nd Degree murder, Virginia State Code 18.2-32
- Possession of a firearm after having been convicted of a felony, Virginia State Code 18.2-308.2
- Use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, Virginia State Code 18.2-53.1
Hatcher is being held at the Albemarle/Charlottesville Regional Jail pending an initial court appearance in Charlottesville General District Court on Monday.
A charge does not constitute evidence of guilt. Every person is entitled to a presumption of innocence until their guilt is proven beyond a reasonable doubt.
If anyone has information related to this case, please contact Detective Corporal A. Blank of the Charlottesville Police Department at (434) 970-3985.
