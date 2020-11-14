Virginia Tech falls 25-24 against No. 9 Miami at Lane Stadium

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Tech football team led for most of the contest against No. 9 Miami, but the Hurricanes rallied for a 25-24 victory on Saturday at Lane Stadium.
The Hokies jumped out to a 14-3 lead on the strength of touchdowns by Hendon Hooker and Jalen Holston, before UM trimmed the lead to 14-13 at halftime.
Virginia Tech led 24-13 with 6:14 remaining in the 3rd quarter, but after a six-yard touchdown run by Cam’Ron Harris, D’Eriq King gave Miami its first lead of the game with a 36-yard TD to Mark Pope with 5:59 left in the 4th.
Head coach Justin Fuente says, “This season is just the most unique season ever, in terms of COVID, and guys could have folded up shop, and they refuse to. They really sold out to get the job done, and they just came up a little short. We came up a little short. You hurt for guys, when those things happen.”
Hendon Hooker completed 19-of-29 passes for 202 yards, and also rushed for 59 yards and a score.
Virginia Tech (4-4, 4-3 ACC) return to action at Pitt next Saturday.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.