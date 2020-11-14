Nice and cool November Saturday, showers and wind to come Sunday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After bizarre November heat, lots of rain, and even some flooding, we are finally back to some seasonable weather and typical fall temperatures on Saturday. While it may feel a bit cool, it will be a nice day with some sunshine.
Some showers and windy conditions will develop on Sunday. More clouds arrive Sunday as a strong cold front approaches and moves across the region by evening. Temperatures will top out in the 60s, ahead of the front, along with some showers. Winds will pick up both ahead and behind the front. Some gusts over 20-30 mph expected.
A more typical mid-November temperature pattern for next week is expected. Highs in the 50s by day and 30s at night, along with dry conditions.
Saturday: Mostly sunny Highs cooler in the upper 50s to near 60. Lows lower 40s.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, Some showers and turning windy. Highs lower to mid 60s. Lows upper 30s.
Monday: Partly sunny, windy and cool. Highs upper 50s. Lows mid 30s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, breezy and cooler. Highs low 50s . Lows low 30s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, cool. Highs low 50s. Lows upper 20s to low 30s.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Lows upper 20s to low 30s.
Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs low 60s.
