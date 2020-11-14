Greene County land approved for adult living facility

GREENE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Permits have been approved to allow a new senior living facility in Greene County. The only thing missing: a developer.
The approved permits will allow apartment style building for people over the age of 55.There is also plans for hiking trails and other amenities on the land including a workout facility. Greene County Planning Director Jim Frydl says it’s a great location for a new development.
“[It’s] just under eight acres," Frydl said. "It is on Route 29 along the southbound lanes right across the road from the Dunkin Donuts and the hotel shopping center.”
Frydl says the plan is to have active adults and seniors living in the area and would be shaped less as a retirement community.
