2020 Grand Illuminations Tree needs a name

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Starting Tuesday, November 17, you’ll be able to cast your vote to name the 2020 Grand Illuminations tree, located in Downtown Charlottesville.
Until Monday, November 16, you can submit your witty tree name on the Charlottesville Grand Illuminations Facebook page. Next week, the top picks from that page will be in the running for members of public to vote on. Early favorites include “Spruce Springsteen,” and “Alex Tree-bek.”
“We’re going to take the names that are listed there and our committee will choose, probably like a top 10 list that we will then put out to the public in a poll early next week. Then the community will be able to vote on them and then we’ll see what we got at the end of the week," said Joe Rice, a coordinator of 2020 Grand Illuminations.
NBC29 will announce the winning name of the tree on our 6 p.m. show on November 20.
