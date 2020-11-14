120th ‘The Game’ postponed until spring

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The second Saturday in November is traditionally home to ‘The Game,’ the annual battle between Woodberry Forest and Episcopal.
The 120th consecutive meeting in The South’s Oldest Continuous High School Football Rivalry was not played on November 14th this year, due to the pandemic.
But it was just postponed, not canceled.
Woodberry and EHS have rescheduled for March 6th, 2021.
The schools have played every year since 1901.
This will be the first time ‘The Game’ is played in the spring.
