Cville Plans Together encouraging public feedback on Comprehensive Plan draft

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Cville Plans Together hosted a virtual webinar today to receive feedback from community members on their draft comprehensive plan.
Even though a new comprehensive plan for Charlottesville will likely not be completed and approved until 2021, the group is encouraging community members to voice their ideas and concerns about the draft now. The city’s current comprehensive plan dates back to 2013. Major updates from that plan to this one include a focus on equity and opportunity, as well as local and regional collaboration with Albemarle County and the University of Virginia, environmental stewardship and community culture.
“So, making sure that the comprehensive plan, as a guiding document, is actually doing its job, and that everything that’s in there is actually linked and interrelated so that we can see the trajectory of how the work that can result from comprehensive plan can be linked to the various issues that are covered," Cville Plans Together member LaToya Thomas said. “Like housing, and equity and economic development and transportation.”
As Charlottesville continues to grow, some community members shared concerns about the plan defines and accounts for housing density.
“Charlottesville as you all know, does not have a lot of space to put new housing," Cville Plans Together’s Jennifer Koch said. “By adding additional density to neighborhoods in different scales, that’s how we’re going to get more density within the city itself.”
“Density does not mean just high density," her colleague Deana Rhodeside said. “Density means a scale of densities and when we talk about human scale and relevance to existing neighborhoods, there’s a scale of density that needs to be considered.”
Another big topic yet to be fully addressed in the plans: reclaiming and re-imagining historically segregated areas in the city.
“Especially in Charlottesville, there are communities that are still in these places, even though the places sort of look different, the people are sometimes still the same," Koch said. “I think sometimes when we talk about re-imagining, for example, that could be a scary word but thinking of things like reclaiming and repairing, I think that’s an interesting idea.”
The last day to submit public comment on the plan is December 2, 2020. The comprehensive draft and upcoming public webinar schedule can be found here.
