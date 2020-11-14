Charlottesville Albemarle Airport holds emergency response drill

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Albemarle Airport (CHO) held it’s triennial emergency response drill November 14.
The drills, federally mandated every three years, help to ensure that response teams are trained enough to respond to an actual emergency.
“If it was not for this situation, we would not be able to ensure the safety and the well being of our passengers, so we’re very excited,” Executive Director of CHO Melinda Crawford said. “Every three years we get to have a full scout exercise that allows us to simulate an incident on our airport and how our airport employees and our mutual aid partners will help us respond."
“It’s an opportunity to test our station nine members as well as those supporting units from our county’s fire stations,” CHO’s Deputy Executive Director Jason Burch added.
In this drill, first responders simulated a plane crash with 50 passengers on board, 35 of which were casualties.
“We have a simulated airline with the type of aircraft that you would generally see here at CHO,” Burch said. “We designated a certain portion of that aircraft to be casualties and then we use the triage from not only those that are deceased but also those that are walking away from the scene.”
COVID-19 also played a role in this year’s simulation.
“We would usually have more responders coming in," Crawford said. "Also we would usually have a fire simulator from the State Fire Department and so we had to scale it down, we had to remain social distancing and things of that nature.”
Crawford says these simulations test the monthly training the airport’s firefighters go through.
“We have about 17 officers that are trained for aircraft rescue firefighting,” Crawford said. “They train on a monthly basis and they train routinely with that throughout the year and this allows us to fully simulate that training and making sure that if there’s any deficiency we recognize it. If there’s something that we excel at, we continue to improve.”
