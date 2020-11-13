VMI picks interim superintendent amid leadership shakeup

According to a VMI press release, Wins is a 34-year veteran of the U.S. Army and a 1985 graduate of VMI. During his time at VMI as a cadet, Wins played basketball and was one of the top five scorers in the school’s history. He graduated with a bachelor of arts in economics and commissioned into the Army as a field artillery officer in 1985. He has been awarded the Distinguished Service Medal, the Defense Superior Service Medal, the Legion of Merit and the Bronze Star Medal. He holds two masters degrees, one in management from the Florida Institute of Technology and one in national security and strategic studies from the National War College.