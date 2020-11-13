VMI picks interim superintendent amid leadership shakeup

LEXINGTON, Va. (AP) — Virginia Military Institute has selected a retired U.S. Army major general to serve as its interim superintendent.
The school announced in a news release Friday that retired Maj. Gen. Cedric T. Wins will step in to lead the military college until a permanent superintendent is chosen.
According to a VMI press release, Wins is a 34-year veteran of the U.S. Army and a 1985 graduate of VMI. During his time at VMI as a cadet, Wins played basketball and was one of the top five scorers in the school’s history. He graduated with a bachelor of arts in economics and commissioned into the Army as a field artillery officer in 1985. He has been awarded the Distinguished Service Medal, the Defense Superior Service Medal, the Legion of Merit and the Bronze Star Medal. He holds two masters degrees, one in management from the Florida Institute of Technology and one in national security and strategic studies from the National War College.
Naming Wins interim superintendent comes after VMI’s former superintendent, Gen. J. H. Binford Peay, III, resigned last month under pressure from Governor Ralph Northam’s office following the publication of a Washington Post article that described Black students facing persistent racism.
Earlier this month, the General Assembly approved adding $1 million to the state budget to pay for an independent investigation into the allegations.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.