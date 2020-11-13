Virginia banker sentenced for defrauding COVID-19 relief

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) - Federal prosecutors say a Northern Virginia banker has been sentenced to a year in prison and two years of supervised release for defrauding the COVID-19 relief program.
Tarik Jaafar was arrested in June at a New York airport after purchasing one-way tickets with his wife to Poland. He pleaded guilty earlier this year in federal court in Alexandria.
The U.S. Department of Justice said in a news release Friday that 43-year-old Jaafar conspired with his wife to create four shell companies that actually conducted no business and existed only to pull off the scheme.
Jaafar admitted filing 18 different loan applications under the Paycheck Protection Plan federal program meant for businesses struggling under the coronavirus pandemic.
He sought $6.6 million and received $1.4 million. Prosecutors say the money has been recovered.
After the judge imposed the prison term at Friday’s hearing, Jaafar collapsed and had to helped out of the courtroom by marshals.
