Virginia falls 2-0 against UNC in ACC Tournament Semifinals

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The #9 Virginia women’s soccer team lost 2-0 against undefeated and top-ranked North Carolina in the ACC Tournament semifinals on Friday in Cary, North Carolina.
The Tar Heels scored the first goal of the match on a penalty kick in the 40th minute.
After UVA was called for a penalty in the box, Carolina sent its goalie in to take the PK, and Claudia Dickey scored the first goal of her career.
UNC added an insurance goal in the 79th minute.
Both teams finished the match with 11 shots, while North Carolina had a 7-4 advantage in shots on goal.
“It was a game of ebb and flow between two good teams,” said Virginia head coach Steve Swanson. “At the beginning of the first half and second half, we struggled to get a little bit of the game. Once we got into the game, we did well. In the first half we played well. It was unfortunate to give up the penalty the way that all transpired, but I was pretty pleased with the first half. They came out hard in the second half and we were fortunate to not give up a goal in that first 10 or 15 minutes, but again we did some things. We just didn’t generate enough quality chances against them. They are physical and competitive and won a lot of first and second balls, which led to them getting penetration on us. Give them credit. They played well and finished the chances they got.”
Virginia finishes the fall season with a record of 8-3-1, while the Tar Heels advance to face undefeated Florida State in the championship match on Sunday.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.