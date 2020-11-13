Salvation Army changing the way it serves Thanksgiving Day meal

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -The Salvation Army is changing how it is feeding those less fortunate on Thanksgiving this year due to COVID-19. The organization will be only be offering the meal for curbside pickup this holiday.
The Salvation Army of Charlottesville generally serves about 200 meals on Thanksgiving., but this year it is unable to provide a place to eat that meal.
“For some of the people who come they won’t have a place to go eat. So they’re going to, hopefully the weather is going to be nice, but they’re going to have to probably find some place to sit down and eat. And unfortunately, there’s not a lot we can do about that at this moment,” Major Walter Strong, core officer of the Salvation Army, said.
Volunteers help prepare and donate food for the meal. Out of cation this year they have decided to limit the number of volunteers and will schedule shifts for meal prepping in the days leading to Thanksgiving. If you would like to donate food or your time to help with this year’s meal you can contact the Salvation army at (434) 295-4058.
