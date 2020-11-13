Paramount Theater starts ‘Be A Light’ fundraiser

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Paramount Theater on Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall is looking for help to keep its doors open.
Friday, the Paramount kicked off its Be A Light campaign.
Passersby on the mall could purchase popcorn and $10 “Be A Light” buttons. All proceeds go to the theater’s COVID relief, and button wearers get a free popcorn at all screenings until January.
The Paramount says they’ve been hit hard by the pandemic and have seen a 96% decrease in revenue this year.
“We reopened in mid-July to very greatly reduced audiences. We’re operating at about 5% capacity until now,” Maran Garland, the director of marketing at the Paramount, said. “Until we tell people we need help with that, it’s hard for the community to know. So, the Paramount, while it’s so visible and our lights are so bright, we really need the community’s support to keep them there.”
The Be A Light buttons are on sale now at the theater box office or online. You can find out more about the campaign and purchase a button here.
