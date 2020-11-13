IRC and other refugee resettlement programs in Charlottesville help family reunite

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After being separated from her grandparents for 14 years, an Albemarle County woman is now counting her blessings. Magali Niwemahoro’s grandparents escaped their war-torn nation, and now, they’re together again.
For most people, September 30, 2020 was just another day on the calendar, but for Niwemahoro, it was the first day she was able to wrap her arms around her grandparents since she was 7-years-old.
“I just remember them walking through our door the first time and it was absolutely amazing,” she said.
Niwemahoro also says it means the world to her that they’re finally here: “Everyone use to say, as I grew up, how every time they go to their grandparents house, their grandmother won’t let them leave without giving them food, all kinds of things, and I never got to experience that until recently," she said.
Her grandparents and cousin fled the war in the Democratic Republic of the Congo to live in a camp in Burundi. Her grandfather, Serusahahi Samson, says the hunger pains were the hardest part.
“They weren’t able to get food. They weren’t able to go out, so it was really tough for them living in a camp to be able to have the necessities that they needed to survive,” his granddaughter, who translated for him, said.
Refugees come into the United States through presidential determination and, President Trump has lowered the number of refugees each year of his presidency, dropping them to a record low of 15,000 for 2021, according to the Associated Press.
“It’s an executive order and in the one he signed for the coming year, they would not have been allowed to come. It would have been very, very difficult for them to travel, so we’re greatly relieved they made it,” International Rescue Committee Executive Director Harriet Kurh said.
Kurh also says the refugee resettlement network in the Charlottesville area helped unite the family, but it almost didn’t happen.
“If something had gone wrong with anything, and they hadn’t got on the plane that day... it could have been many years before they could come again and the parents are in their 70′s and 80′s,” Kurh said.
According to Kurh, that’s because of the new refugee program just signed by President Trump, but President-elect Joe Biden has promised to raise the annual refugee cap to 125,000. Helping unite more families.
