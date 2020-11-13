Gradual Clearing

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Lingering high water on this Friday the 13th. Many areas picked up more than a months worth of rainfall from Wednesday morning to Thursday morning. Rain totals ranged 1 to 6 inches across the region!
Clouds will give way to sunshine. Temperatures warm to the 60s this afternoon. Dropping to in some cases frosty levels by dawn Saturday.
More typical temperatures for this time of year ahead for Saturday. Along with dry weather into the start of Sunday. Tracking a cold front arriving later Sunday into Sunday night. A passing shower with this front. Winds will pick up Sunday night into Monday. Along with a cooling trend. A more typical mid-November temperature pattern for next week is expected. 50s by day and 30s at night.
Most, if not all of next week will be dry.
Friday: Sunshine returns. Highs in the 60s.
Friday night: Clearing and colder. Areas of frost by dawn. Lows in the 30s.
Saturday: Seasonable and sunny. Highs upper 50s to lower 60s.
Saturday night: Fair sky. Lows upper 30s to lower 40s.
Sunday: Increasing clouds. A passing shower. Highs in the 60s. Lows near 40.
Monday: Blustery and cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs upper 50s. Lows upper 30s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and cool. Highs in the 50s. Lows near 30.
Wednesday: Sunshine and cool. Highs lower 50s. Lows near 30.
Thursday: Mostly to partly sunny. Highs upper 50s.
