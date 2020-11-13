Godfrey named ACC Freshman of the Year; Five UVA players honored

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia women’s soccer team had five players earn All-ACC honors on Friday, including Lia Godfrey, who was named the ACC Freshman of the Year.
Godfrey has three goals, and a team-high six-assists, which is also the second-most in the nation.
She’s the fourth-player in school history to earn the award, joining Becky Sauerburnn (2003), Jess Rostedt (2005), and Morgan Brian (2011).
Junior Alexa Spaanstra earned First Team All-Conference honors.
Godfrey, Rebecca Jarrett, and Diana Ordonez were named to the Second Team, while Samar Guidry was named to the All-Freshman team.
