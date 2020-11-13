Cool, Sunny Saturday. Some Showers, Windy Sunday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Clear skies, lighter wind and dry air will make for a colder overnight with lows widespread in the 30s. Saturday while cool, is nice. Some showers and windy conditions will develop on Sunday. Sunshine and more typical temperatures for this time of year ahead for Saturday. More clouds arrive Sunday as a strong cold front approaches and moves across the region by evening.Temperatures will top out in the 60s, ahead of the front, along with some showers. Winds will pick up both ahead and behind the front. Some gusts over 20-30 mph expected. A more typical mid-November temperature pattern for next week is expected. Highs in the 50s by day and 30s at night, along with dry conditions.
Tonight: Mostly clear and cold. Lows widespread low to mid 30s.
Saturday: Mostly sunny Highs cooler in the upper 50s to near 60. Lows lower 40s.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, Some showers and turning windy. Highs lower to mid 60s. Lows upper 30s.
Monday: Partly sunny, windy and cool. Highs upper 50s. Lows mid 30s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, breezy and cooler. Highs low 50s . Lows low 30s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, cool. Highs low 50s. Lows upper 20s to low 30s.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Lows upper 20s to low 30s.
Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs low 60s.
