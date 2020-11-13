Cool, Sunny Saturday. Some Showers, Windy Sunday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Clear skies, lighter wind and dry air will make for a colder overnight with lows widespread in the 30s. Saturday while cool, is nice. Some showers and windy conditions will develop on Sunday. Sunshine and more typical temperatures for this time of year ahead for Saturday. More clouds arrive Sunday as a strong cold front approaches and moves across the region by evening.Temperatures will top out in the 60s, ahead of the front, along with some showers. Winds will pick up both ahead and behind the front. Some gusts over 20-30 mph expected. A more typical mid-November temperature pattern for next week is expected. Highs in the 50s by day and 30s at night, along with dry conditions.