The Catering Outfit donating Thanksgiving dinners to families in need

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Catering Outfit is offering two Thanksgiving dinners to families in need.
People can be nominated by emailing sam@cateringoutfit.com with the “Thanksgiving food box giveaway” in the subject line. The box feeds a family of four and includes a half turkey, gravy, cranberry, green beans, sweet potatoes, dressing, rolls, and an apple pie.
People are also able to purchase the Thanksgiving kits to be given away by The Catering Outfit, as well.
In addition to the giveaway, the Catering Outfits food pantry is open every Thursday and will also be open on the Tuesday before Thanksgiving.
“It just gives someone normalcy during this time,” The Catering Outfit Catering Director Courtney Hildebrand said. “You know, there’s a lot of things going on in people’s lives. People are stressed, sick, some have lost their jobs, it just gives them something to be happy about.”
The last day for nominations will be November 18, and the winners will be selected on November 19.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.