Cancer patient reflects on importance of women’s programs at SMJH

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Nancy Mimms was diagnosed with cancer a little over a year ago.
“When you get a diagnosis of cancer, it’s very discouraging. It’s hard," she said.
Since her diagnosis, Mimms has been a patient at Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital’s Phillips Cancer Center. She said despite the initial worries, doctors and program organizers made her feel like she was getting the care she needed.
“I was dealing with so many things, and then on top of that hair loss and to have someone navigate me through that, it gave me a confidence boost at a time when I had very little,” Mimms said.
Thanks to programs like Marianne’s Room, which provides free wigs and other items to women undergoing chemotherapy, she was able to feel more like herself throughout her treatment.
“Marianne’s Room has helped me find a wig that’s my color, that’s my color so that when I look in the mirror I see me, instead of seeing me as someone who’s sick. I don’t feel sick when I look in the mirror," she said.
Her doctor, Erika Struble, has been with her every step of the way. Struble said she’s seen the positive effects of programs like Marianne’s Room, first-hand.
“Patients that feel better and are able to maintain their sense of self do better with their treatments. And overall, it’s a less traumatic experience,” Struble said.
This year, through the 27th Annual Martha’s Market, proceeds from online and in-person shopping at various small businesses in the Charlottesville area and beyond will directly fund those programs and other services like health screenings or counseling services.
Struble said many of those services are often overlooked or are too expensive for patients to afford on their own.
“When they have that diagnosis, they’re worrying about how they’re going to be paying for their treatments, the care, and they’re not able to take really the extra resources to take to have sort of the extras that make it possible to make it through that treatment feeling good about yourself and taking care of yourself," Struble explained.
For patients like Mimms, the support and confidence goes a long way.
“I don’t wish anybody have to go to any cancer center, but when I come to this one, I feel comfort, I feel cared for and I know I’m going to get the very best that they’re going to give me every time. I feel a peace when I come here," Mimms said.
