Albemarle County Public Schools set up COVID-19 hotline

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - With the return of thousands of more students to in-person learning in Albemarle County this week, the public school system has set up a COVID-19 hotline.
Staff is available to serve the community by phone or email to try to help with finding resources for everything from mental health support to food needs.
School division staff will respond to messages within 24 business hours.
The hotline is not intended for emergencies or highly time-sensitive requests.
You can get in touch with the COVID hotline at 434-972-1618 or by emailing SupportForFamilies@k12albemarle.org
